All set for St Patrick's Day parade in Cookstown

Organised by the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 231 (Cookstown) and upwards of 20 bands are due to take part in the procession.

Those taking part will assemble at Holy Trinity College at 2.30pm before moving off.

The parade is scheduled to turn right into Chapel Street proceed towards Church Street / Drum Road junction.

The St Patrick's Day procession will make its way through Cookstown.

Prior to reaching the Drum Road the procession will U-turn heading north and procced towards William Street via Church Street, Chapet Street, Loy Street,James Street.

At the end of William Street the procession will U-turn arounsd the traffic lights back on to William Street and proceed to dispersal point at Holy Trinity College via William Street, James Street, Loy Street to Chapel Street for approximately 4.45pm.

Due to the pandemic, this is the first time the AOH has hosted the event since 2019 and Division 231 are delighted to welcome everyone to the celebrations.

A Cookstown AOH spokesperson said: “St Patrick’s Day is internationally renowned as one of the most celebrated cultural events in the world. It promotes Irish culture and the contribution of Irish people both far and wide.

“It embraces the Irish sense of identity by both Irish and non-Irish people wherever they are and celebrates it with great enthusiasm. While the past two years has been tough for everyone, the AOH hopes that this year’s parade marks the beginning of brighter days ahead.

“Over the past 20 years, Cookstown has proven itself as an ideal venue for the St. Patrick’s Day parade. We are happy to receive fellow Hibernians and bands to the town to celebrate St. Patrick, our national apostle.

“We also encourage community and voluntary groups to participate including Irish cultural and sporting organisations such as local GAA clubs and Irish language groups to make it a family friendly event”.

Bands taking part include: Pride of Erin Accordion Band Gortrighey,AOH Rosnashane Accordian Band,Bands and AOH members ,AOH Division 238 Moneymore St Trea’s Band.

Ballinderry AOH Flute Band,Ballinascreen Accordion Band,Derrytrasna AOH Pipe Band,St Patrick’s Flute Band,Ancient Order of the Hibernians Desertmartin Div 30 and Band.

AOH Division 924 Kinturk Accordion Band,Brantry Pipe Band,Corran AOH Band,Glassdrumman Pipe Band,Glen AOH Division 367 and St Patrick’s Accordion Band.