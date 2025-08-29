More than 150 Coleraine children enjoyed a two-week long summer camp thanks to a Housing Executive project.

A Community Cohesion grant for £4162 was awarded to organisers of the Millburn Smile project who pulled out all the stops to give families in Coleraine a summer to remember.

Thanking the Housing Executive, Billy Ellis, Millburn Community Association Outreach Worker said: “Our summer activities included a two-week long summer camp for over 100 kids, as well as some drop-in days throughout the summer for our older youth.

“Facilitated sessions included a visit from Casey’s Creatures, archery instruction as well as other outdoor activities and a trip to Rose Park Farm in Ballymoney.”

Families and friends had plenty to smile about at Millburn’s Summer Smile Project which welcomed over 100 children to their array of fantastic activities. CREDIT NIHE

Mr Ellis said the activities helped to build relationships within Millburn as well as boosting physical and mental well-being.

“Our project gives local families peace of mind knowing their children have a safe environment with quality activities to keep them active throughout the summer months."