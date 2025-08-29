All smiles at Millburn this summer for more than 150 kids
A Community Cohesion grant for £4162 was awarded to organisers of the Millburn Smile project who pulled out all the stops to give families in Coleraine a summer to remember.
Thanking the Housing Executive, Billy Ellis, Millburn Community Association Outreach Worker said: “Our summer activities included a two-week long summer camp for over 100 kids, as well as some drop-in days throughout the summer for our older youth.
“Facilitated sessions included a visit from Casey’s Creatures, archery instruction as well as other outdoor activities and a trip to Rose Park Farm in Ballymoney.”
Mr Ellis said the activities helped to build relationships within Millburn as well as boosting physical and mental well-being.
“Our project gives local families peace of mind knowing their children have a safe environment with quality activities to keep them active throughout the summer months."