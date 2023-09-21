All the fun of the fair in Millburn in Coleraine
Millburn Community Association received a community involvement grant of £4,390 towards their intergenerational summer programme of activities, which included survival courses, bee-keeping, arts and crafts and meeting goats for the first time.
Billy Ellis, Community Outreach worker, said: “This summer’s project activities has been a godsend to so many families, especially those with four or five kids to entertain. Huge thanks go to the Housing Executive for their contribution because this made our summer of activities affordable to parents during the cost of living crisis.
“This funding enabled a two-week summer camp which ran for 40 young people, as well as trips away, drop-in activity sessions and a community excursion. A highlight for me was taking the kids to Rosepark Farm.
“Some of them had never seen a goat or an alpaca in real life and seeing their little faces was worth all the effort. Also, we were able to deliver arts and craft sessions, drop-in activity days, screen printing exercises, archery, survival skill sessions and learning all about bees with the bee keepers.
“I would also like to thank our team of older ladies who took on the responsibility of the games stall at our old fairground-style fun day. Watching all generations connect in our community was so special and these ladies certainly achieved what they set out to by giving back to the community in such a fun and creative way.”