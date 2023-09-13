Alliance Alderman Boyle remembers legacy of two Zomba Action Project members during trip to Malawi
She travelled with the Zomba Action Project Secretary Paul Snelling and three members of Hazelbank Presbyterian Church, who have been fundraising for Zomba projects for a number of years.
Alderman Boyle met with Zomba Mayor Cllr David Maunde and handed over gifts of PCs and football shirts donated to ZAP by locals. “We were also mindful of two former members of ZAP who recently passed away,” she said.
"This included William King who visited several times and is remembered by a number of individuals there for his support, and Wavell Moore who dedicated so much time and effort to fundraising via Hazelbank Church for the Mbilima Child Care Centre, whose opening we attended on the trip.
“It is an honour and a privilege to have helped further strengthen this partnership between Causeway Coast and Glens and Zomba Council, as well as the wider city area.”