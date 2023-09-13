Alderman Yvonne Boyle with Zomba City Council representatives. Credit Alderman Yvonne Boyle

She travelled with the Zomba Action Project Secretary Paul Snelling and three members of Hazelbank Presbyterian Church, who have been fundraising for Zomba projects for a number of years.

Alderman Boyle met with Zomba Mayor Cllr David Maunde and handed over gifts of PCs and football shirts donated to ZAP by locals. “We were also mindful of two former members of ZAP who recently passed away,” she said.

"This included William King who visited several times and is remembered by a number of individuals there for his support, and Wavell Moore who dedicated so much time and effort to fundraising via Hazelbank Church for the Mbilima Child Care Centre, whose opening we attended on the trip.