A local Alliance councillor has made sure it’s a happy Christmas in Portrush, thanks to the RNLI agreeing to organise this year’s Christmas lights switch on.

Alderman Richard Stewart heaped praise on the RNLI after they agreed to organise the event at the last minute, after alterations to the Council’s funding rules meant Portrush was at risk of losing its main Christmas event this year.

Ald Stewart explained: “Changes introduced earlier this year meant that community groups could apply for grants to run Christmas events, instead of Council-organised events in the larger towns in the Council area. As Portrush does not currently have a constituted community group, the town almost missed out on funding.

“I’m delighted at how quickly the RNLI acted after I raised the possibility of their members fulfilling this role locally and it was even better to see their application to Council being met with success. I cannot praise RNLI enough for agreeing to organise Portrush’s Festive light switch on. They have stepped up on behalf of the whole community.

Causeway Alliance Alderman Richard Stewart with members of Portrush RNLI. Credit Richard Stewart

“Christmas is obviously an immensely important time for local families and businesses. It would have been a huge shame if Portrush had missed out on a festive event due to changes in Council funding.”