At just 12 years old, last month he slalomed his way to two medals at the Special Olympics Ireland Winter Games in Craigavon.

The talented Banbridge High School student is tipped for the top in his sport and aims to be a future world champion.

His biggest supporter is mum, Allie. Or, to use the Waringstown woman's full title – Doctor Alison Blair. She's also a high achiever – in her chosen field of medicine – as a highly-respected anaesthetist, based at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Award-winning Doctor Alison Blair.

Allie's story is impressive and inspirational. This is it…

She told Chronicle Woman: "I grew up in Waringstown and went to Banbridge Academy.

"Once I got my A levels at 18, I went to university for five years at the University of Liverpool, studying medicine.

"I stayed there for a further five years, as I started work. After trying a few different specialities in medicine, I decided to train as an anaesthetist.

Allie and James on the North Coast.

"I had my son in Liverpool quite early on in my training. I decided to come home in 2014 and haven't looked back since!

"Having the support of my family and friends has helped me so much along the way!"

So, what inspired Allie to pursue a career in medicine?"I always enjoyed watching TV programmes like Casualty and Holby City and loved science at school.

"I wasn’t very sporty in school, so chose to do first aid in sixth form and this led to me volunteering with St. John Ambulance in Banbridge. When I was 17, I got a part-time job working in nursing homes and eventually the hospital.

"Once I was working as a nursing auxiliary in the hospital and just loved the environment and how the doctors and nurses dealt with patients.

"I did my elective (training away from medical school) with the London Air Ambulance.

"I have been lucky to have had some unforgettable experiences."

We asked, what does she enjoy most about the job?

"The people I work with. If it wasn’t for my colleagues there would have been many a night or a difficult case that I wouldn’t have gotten through."

Allie would very much encourage other women to take up the profession, saying: "Most students going into medicine are women now! A little different to when I started.

"Medicine is very different to what it used to be. It is supportive of people who want to try different avenues, work in different environments and it is much more supportive of family life than it was traditionally.

"My advice is not to be afraid to put yourself out there! My biggest achievements have been at times when I thought no one would be interested in the work I’m doing."And don’t be afraid to fail. There is no such thing as failure, only learning from experience.

"This is very hard when medicine is expected to be for people who are good at studying.

"The best doctors I know did something else before or didn’t quite get the results they hoped for in an exam or two."

So, with such a demanding role, how does Allie unwind?

"Despite hating sport at school, my former PE teacher will be very surprised that not only do I enjoy the gym but I also run, particularly 5km and 10km events.

"I learned to ski two years ago and am still very much a beginner, but I have the bug.

"I volunteer with my son's skiing club, Ski Ability NI, which introduces skiing to athletes with intellectual and physical disabilities – and I get a real sense of joy when I see how much these athletes can achieve! It is very humbling.

"I am frequently found on the North Coast, usually pushing myself out of my comfort zone with surfing or paddle boarding, badly, and occasionally will get in the sea without a wetsuit!"