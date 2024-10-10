Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The CEO of Craigavon-based global pharmaceutical firm Almac Group, said he is “really humbled” to have been awarded the Institute of Directors’ highest accolade.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Armstrong was honoured at the Institute of Directors’ Northern Ireland conference when he was presented with the Chair’s Award of Excellence in Director and Board Practice for 2024.

Mr Armstrong, who has been Chair and CEO of Almac since 2010, received his award at the IoD NI and AIB Governance and Leadership Summit, a new initiative by the Institute of Directors which seeks to bring senior business figures in Northern IReland together with thought leaders in the field of ESG, AI and Corporate Governance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the business organisation, John Hansen said excellence was the theme of the day at the inaugural Governance and Leadership Conference.

Alan Armstrong OBE, Chair and CEO of the Almac Group (second from left) who was honoured at an IoD Conference for Excellence in Director and Board Practice. Mr. Armstrong receives his award from IoD NI Chair, John Hansen (left), Seamus McGuckin, Head of Corporate NI, AIB, and Kirsty McManus, National Director, IoD NI. Picture: released by IoD

"Throughout the day we heard from a number of leaders who offered thoughtful insights on how strong leadership and good governance will have positive impact on businesses and, of course, how detrimental the absence of these qualities can be. On behalf of the Institute of Directors in Northern Ireland, I’d like to thank each of them for giving up their time to be with us today and to all of our sponsors and associates for their support," he said.

“Presenting Mr Alan Armstrong OBE with the Chair’s Award for Excellence was a particular highlight of the day. As CEO of one of our most successful indigenous companies, Alan has embodied many of the qualities associated with being an excellent leader and it was an honour to recognise the contribution he has made to Almac and the wider business community here.”

Mr Armstrong’s successful career has spanned over four decades since he graduated as a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry in 1981. He then joined Galen Research Laboratories where he was made Quality Assurance Manager in 1982.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He held several senior management and technical positions until 1995 when he was appointed to the Board of Directors as Chief Operating Officer before moving to Almac in 2002 as CEO of the pharmaceutical group.

Alan Armstrong OBE, Chair and CEO of the Almac Group who was honoured at the recent IoD and AIB Governance and Leadership Summit. Picture: released by IoD

Mr Armstrong currently overseas the entire global operations of the group and is responsible for leading its strategic direction. In 2013, he was awarded an OBE by the late Queen for services to the economy of the Northern Ireland.

Collecting his award, the Newtownabbey man said he was “pleased and honoured” to be presented with the Chairs’ award but credited those who he had worked with along the way for their input into his success.

"I am really humbled to have been given this award. I have had a long and varied career, and I think it’s great that the Institute of Directors are recognising the importance of leadership within the local business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It may be my name inscribed on the award, but it truly reflects all the great people I have worked with over the years and the opportunities I was afforded through great leaders and management. This has always been the guiding principle in my own style of leadership, and it is a real honour to be recognised by the IoD for this. I would personally like to dedicate this award to all the people at Almac today.”