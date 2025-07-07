Almost 60 new homes are being planned in Toomebridge through two separate development proposals.

A planning application has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for 38 new homes in the village.

The proposal, made by an agent on behalf of JFM Construction, Loughbeg Road, Toomebridge, is for eight detached and 20 semi-detached dwellings and ten apartments, access roads, car parking and landscaping on land to the south of Loughview Drive and to the west of the Church of Saint Oliver Plunkett.

It is understood the 1.84 hectare site was formerly, the location of Toome House which is now demolished with the land used for grazing, more recently.

Housing under construction (stock image).Local Democracy Reporting Service

It is anticipated a total of 70 car parking spaces will be required on the site. Twenty-one three-bedroom homes are planned as well as seven four-bedroom and ten two-bedroom.

Separately, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is considering a reserved matters application for a proposed housing development for seven detached and 12 semi-detached dwellings with associated car parking and landscaping on land adjacent to Moneynick Road and to the rear of Shore Road, Toomebridge.

The site which is grassland is currently vacant. Fifty-two car parking spaces are proposed. The application has been made by an agent on behalf of McCorley M&E Ltd, Moneynick Road.

Meanwhile, in its annual report to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the Housing Executive indicated that there were 111 applicants on the waiting list in rural areas of the borough in March 2024. Of these, 83 were in housing stress. There were 12 allocations to applicants in rural areas in the borough during the last financial year.

In March 2024, the Housing Executive had 69 houses and 28 bungalows in Toomebridge.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter