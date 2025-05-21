Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will hold a pre-determination hearing next month to give the community a chance to have a say on a planning application for an extension to Boyd’s Quarry, Mallusk.

A report to the council’s Planning Committee which met at Mossley Mill, in Newtownabbey, on Monday evening, said the application “represents the single biggest planning application for mineral extraction currently under consideration by the council”.

The report stated 846 objections have been received to date by council planners from residents in the area.

These have highlighted concerns over public health and well-being; visual impact; “incompatibility with surrounding land uses”; potential impact from blasting on amenity and structural stability of neighbouring dwellings; potential impact of dust and air pollution; potential impact on livestock in adjacent agricultural lands; noise pollution; vehicular activity and increase in traffic and condition of roads.

The report sad: “The application is accompanied by an environmental statement and a wide range of consultations have taken place to assess the likely impacts arising from the development.”

Consultation has taken place with bodies including NIEA Land & Regulation Unit; Water Management Unit; Natural Environment Division; Industrial Pollution and Radio Chemical Inspectorate; DfC (Department for Communities) Historic Monuments Unit, NI Water, DfI (Department for Infrastructure) Rivers; DfI Roads; DfE (Department for the Economy) Geological Survey; Public Health Agency; Health and Safety Executive; Shared Environmental Services; Belfast City Airport and Belfast International Airport and the council’s environmental health department.

Councillors were told it is anticipated an officer’s report with a recommendation could be presented at next month’s Planning Committee meeting.

The report said: “A pre-determination hearing would provide an opportunity for members to examine, explore, probe the detail and issues pertaining to a particular application to help inform the decision-making process.

“This is especially relevant when a proposed development is particularly large or complex and presents a range of issues which are likely to impact upon a substantial portion of the council’s population.”

Speaking at the meeting, Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, indicated a proposed 40-hectare extension to the existing quarry.

He said a pre-determination hearing would allow councillors to ask the consultant about various issues and allow members of the public to “make more representations”.

Mr Diamond went on to say it would be “prudent” to hold a pre-determination hearing when consultees could be present. He suggested it could take place mid-June.

“People who are objecting to the planning application locally will have a variety of reasons for doing so,” he commented. He suggested it would be “critical” for the council’s environmental health staff to be present at such a hearing.

Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell proposed a pre-determination hearing should take place, seconded by Glengormley Sinn Fein Cllr Rosie Kinnear and agreed by the committee.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

