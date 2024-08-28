Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

THREE years after launching their ‘daddy daughter projects’, Jimmy and Julie Thornton are proud to have raised almost £3,000 for local charities.

Last week, the enterprising Primrose Gardens pair presented £800 to Friends of the Cancer Centre.

The other charities they have supported to date are: Air Ambulance - £415; Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke - £600; Paws and People - £300; Southern Area Hospice - £230; and Friends of the Cancer Centre - £600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During lockdown, Jimmy and Julie began to make bespoke pallet planters and they decided to donate £5 from each purchase to a worthy cause.

Jimmy and Julie Thornton present £800 to Ana Wilkinson at Friends of the Cancer Centre.

They had no idea that their little venture would turn into such a big success story!

The duo are now starting to prepare for their Christmas orders, which will consist of snowmen (big/small) and Christmas trees (big/small) all made from pallets.

“We started off with one project as a novelty from Pinterest, and it was really something for us to do during Covid restrictions,” Julie recalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From there, we are overwhelmed and so thankful for the support of so many people.

“It’s something that we really enjoy and it also fills us with joy that we can give something back to worthy charities.

“We specifically choose charities that support the people of Northern Ireland and also many of them have been a vital support to our own family.

“Our recent charity donation was to Friends of the Cancer Centre, who were a vital help to my uncle Clive (dad’s brother) in recent months in his battle with cancer. Sadly, he passed away back in May.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Thorntons approach £3,000 raised for charity, they are understandably proud of what they have achieved.

“Looking ahead, we want to continue building on new projects,” Julie revealed.

“If anyone wants to share some with us please do, or if you are a shop owner who could support us by selling them, we would love to hear from you. You can email me at: [email protected]

“To make our pallet projects we use spray paint which we self-fund ourselves. If there are any spray paint suppliers who could help us, again, please get in touch – we would be grateful for your support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy and Julie appreciate every purchase that has been made: “Genuinely, a big ‘thank you’ to all those who have, and continue to, support our wee projects.

“You have helped us on our journey to raise these amazing amounts for various worthy charities.”

Daddy daughter projects advertise on Facebook marketplace - search Julie Thornton.

You can also get in contact via email [email protected] and Julie can send you details on the range of products available.