The award-winning 2025 Atlantic Sessions music festival returns to Portstewart and Portrush very soon with a tremendous line-up of gigs.

The much-loved festival runs from November 13-16, offering a packed schedule of almost 40 live gigs across both seaside towns, with the majority free to attend.

A special Opening Night Show takes place on Thursday, November 13 at Portrush Playhouse featuring rising stars Polar Bolero with support from another popular local act, Many a Son.

Newton Faulkner will headline this year’s Festival at The Barn, Kellys, Portrush, with support from Jordan O’Keefe and Ricky Lorimer. With top ten hits and number 1 Double Platinum albums, Newton Faulkner continues to tour and sell out venues across the UK and Europe. Atlantic Sessions has been very lucky to have sealed one of his four Irish gigs this year.

All set for the Atlantic Sessions in the Playhouse, Portrush are Pearse Donaghy, Cahir McLaughlin and Shania Holland (Polar Bolero); with musician Ricky Lorimer.

Other headliners on Friday, November 14 include the David Lyttle Jazz Quartet at Flowerfield Arts Centre and Eleanor McEvoy, who will play Portrush Town Hall.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan, commented: “As we have seen in previous years, the fantastic variety of free musical entertainment, in two of our most beautiful coastal locations, is a winning combination for everyone involved.

"Council is grateful for the support of our venue proprietors, and visitors can once again look forward to the warmest of welcomes in Portrush and Portstewart.

“Atlantic Sessions’ ongoing reputation as a place to celebrate emerging talent as well as established artists, with a top-class programme of events on offer is second to none."

Pictured in the Playhouse, Portrush, getting ready for Atlantic Sessions 2025 are Kathy Dickie, The Playhouse; Natasha Kirke, Safehouse; Heather Stewart Walsh, Marcus Hotel; Stephen Elliott, Kelly's; and Mark Sheppard, Get Shep.

Programmed by Get Shep on behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, this year’s festival will feature some Atlantic Sessions favourites such as Rory Nellis, Ken Haddock, Amanda St John and Rosborough, as well as welcoming popular bands such as The Henry Girls and The Pat McManus Band.

Also look out for free performances by 2025 Music Prize shortlisted artists California Irish and Taylor Lally.

BBC’s Ralph McLean returns to host the popular ‘Sunday Brunch’ at Flowerfield Arts Centre on Sunday, November 16 with songs and chat from Taylor Lally, Cormac Neeson, Malojian and Matt McGinn, with a fantastic brunch provided by Bazzar Street Food included in the ticket.

Villiers and the Villians will help round off this year’s Festival, performing songs by Bob Dylan, at Portrush Playhouse on the Sunday evening, followed by a free closing party gig with The Jackie Rainey Duo in Kiwis Brew Bar.

Pictured in the Playhouse, Portrush is local musician Ricky Lorimer, showcasing the brand new festival merchandise available this year.

Jackie spent six months touring with Sinead O'Connor playing rhythm guitar and providing backing vocals until the pandemic hit. Atlantic Sessions is delighted to host this wonderful duo to add the finishing touches on what is set to be an incredible weekend of live music.

New for this year exciting new venues include The Kon Tiki Boat Bar, The Marcus Hotel in Portrush, and Agherton Church in Portstewart. There’s more than music to enjoy – catch free movie screenings at the Playhouse Cinema, with The Commitments at 8pm on Friday, November 14 and School of Rock at 12 noon on Saturday, November 15.

Don’t miss the festival merch! Retro Ringer T-shirts, unisex organic cotton hoodies, and embroidered beanies are available online from next week, with all profits going straight back into supporting the festival.

Full information at www.atlanticsessions.com