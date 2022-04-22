Alyson Nelson: vigil to be held to remember murder victim

The Harbour Faith Community is inviting local people to attend the event to reflect on Alyson’s life.

On its website the Community said the family of the popular widow and grandmother had “been left to pick up the pieces” after the tragedy and “a stunned local community is reeling with shock”.

“As friends, neighbours and family we can’t take away the pain of such loss, but we can take a moment to stand together in honour of Alyson’s life.

Flowers left in Whitehead following the murder of Alyson Nelson. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

“We are invited to attend a short vigil at 6pm on Saturday, April 23, exactly one week after Alyson’s death,” a spokesperson for the Community explained.

Those attending should meet on the corner of Victoria Avenue and Edward Road at 6pm.

Shortly after 6pm, the gathering will walk to the promenade together, where a moment’s silence will be held in memory of Alyson.

“Those who wish to, will then be invited to tie a white ribbon to the railings in support of ending violence against women. Eco friendly ribbon will be provided.

Alyson Nelson.

“We will then walk back to Victoria Avenue for some closing words and where St Patrick’s Church will be open for anyone wishing to sign a book of condolence or to spend some time in quiet reflection,” the spokesperson added.

All planning to attend are urged to park considerately.

Meanwhile, a Service of Thanksgiving for Ms Nelson’s life will be held just a short distance away from the tragedy in St Patrick’s Church, Victoria Avenue on Tuesday (April 26).

In a family notice she is described as “beloved wife of the late Hector, much-loved mother of Mark, Peter, Laura and Rachel, mother-in-law of Jan and Joe, loving Nanny of Noah, Imogen and Beau, sister of Thomas and Donald and sister-in-law of Denise.”