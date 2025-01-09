Amanda McCrory: police 'increasingly concerned' about missing Belfast woman's welfare
Police have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to locate missing person, Amanda McCrory.
Posting on the Police North Belfast Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Amanda was last seen at approximately 12.30am on Monday, January 6 in the area of Tennent Street, Belfast.
"Amanda was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hoad and black jogging bottoms.
"If you have any information which may assist police in efforts to locate Amanda, please contact 101, quoting serial 840 of 08/01/25.”