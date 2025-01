Police have thanked the public after missing woman, Amanda McCrory, was located. (Pic: PSNI).

Police have thanked members of the public for their assistance after missing person, Amanda McCrory, was found.

Amanda had last been seen at approximately 12.30am on January 6 in the area of Tennent Street, Belfast.

It is understood she was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hoad and black jogging bottoms.

Providing an update on the Police North Belfast Facebook page on January 10, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Thank you for concerns regarding missing person from January 8, Amanda. They have now been located.”