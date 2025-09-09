A local woman is currently walking The Camino de Santiago, marking Palliative Care Week and raising funds for the Foyle Hospice which cared for her mother.

Amanda Simpson’s mother Gwendoline was a mother of three and worked as a Medical Receptionist at Causeway Hospital for 20 years.

Gwendoline suffered from cancer for the best part of a decade and was eventually diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. She suffered a stroke in the later stages of her illness, which resulted in paralysis on one side of her body.

Gwendoline, who lived in Coleraine and Ballymoney before moving to Ballykelly, was then referred to Foyle Hospice where she was cared for as an inpatient.

Amanda explained: “My mum spent six weeks in Foyle Hospice which is much longer than the medics anticipated. This speaks volumes for the level of care which she received.

“My mum was a kind, caring and generous person, who loved fun and appreciated every act of kindness shown to her by others. When she received her terminal cancer diagnosis, she thanked the doctor for their help with her treatment. This reflects the type of person she was.”

On Wednesday, August 27, Amanda set off on the challenge of walking The Camino de Santiago, as a way of raising funds for the local hospice which gave Gwendoline a dignified death.

“Regarding The Camino, it is traditionally a pilgrimage and a spiritual journey, but I also want to look at it as a way of raising funds to express my gratitude for the care my mother received at Foyle Hospice in her final weeks.

"Foyle Hospice provided my Mum with a sense of calm and reassurance as she approached death, and she died peacefully.

“My mum received attention at any hour of the day or night, and if she was worried or anxious, the staff took time to talk to her and comfort her.”

Amanda expressed her appreciation at not only the care which her mum received, but how she was treated as a family member at Foyle Hospice saying: “Whilst I worked remotely for much of last year to look after my Mum, I still combined caring with work in London and Belfast, so I was

grateful to be offered an apartment within the hospice to reduce travel and be close to my Mum.

"The apartment had everything I needed. The accommodation is very helpful - particularly for families who live some distance away.

“I spent Christmas and New Year at Foyle Hospice. To my surprise, the chefs Bill and Ann presented me with Christmas dinner on Christmas Day, the pastoral staff held a Christmas service, and families found comfort in one another.

"I will never forget one of the nursing staff asking me how I was coping. As a carer you do not think about yourself. I was not sure how to answer but I will always remember how it made me feel: visible. The staff are special.”

