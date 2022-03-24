Amateur cooks sought for TV cookery competition

If so Stellify Media, the TV production company, would like to hear from you.

They are on the look-out for Northern Ireland’s most talented amateur cooks to take part in the second series of their popular cookery competition Farm To Feast: Best Menu Wins, which is presented by Eamonn Holmes.

They’re searching for people with culinary creativity, a flare for flavours and an appreciation of delicious homegrown produce to take part!

Applicants must be resident in NI and available for filming in May 2022.

If this sounds like you, and you fancy getting involved email your name, age and contact details along with a few lines about why you would like to take part to [email protected] or call/message us

07753325231 for a chat to find out more.