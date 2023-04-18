A week of competitive amateur theatre is set to take place at the Theatre at The Mill in Newtownabbey from Monday, April 24 to Saturday, April 29 as part of the 69th Ulster Drama Festival.

Each night the winning amateur drama groups from the recent amateur drama festival circuit will be performing their highly successful production under the critical eye of the renowned drama adjudicator, Mr Michael Poynor GODA/ADA.

‘Faith Healer’ by Brian Friel (Dundalk Theatre Workshop) will be performed on Monday, April 24, ‘A Delicate Balance’ by Edward Albee (Ballyshannon Drama Society) on Tuesday, April 25, ‘Happy Days’ by Samuel Beckett (Newpoint Players) on Wednesday, April 26, ‘Dear Lupin’ by Michael Simpkins (Ballymoney Literary qnd Debating Society) on Thursday, April 27, ‘Darkness Echoing’ by Shaun Byrne (Butt Drama Circle) on Friday, April 28 and ‘Nigel Slater’s Toast’ by Henry Filloux-Bennett (Rosemary Drama Group) on Saturday, April 29.

Commenting ahead of the Newtownabbey performances, Paul Cuming, Honorary Secretary of the Association of Ulster Drama Festivals, said: “The 69th Ulster Drama Festival is organised annually by the Association of Ulster Drama Festivals (commonly known as the AUDF) and has been encouraging amateur drama groups since its origin in 1949.”

Mr Cuming added: “The nine drama festivals involved range from Enniskillen to Bangor and from Strabane to Newry with Larne, Newtownabbey, Portadown, Ballymoney and Mid Ulster along the way.”

