‘Amazing’ couple’s platinum wedding anniversary marked by special afternoon tea

They are now one of an estimated 0.1% of couples to reach such an incredible milestone, which really makes this special pair one in a million.

The couple first met more than 72 years ago. Myrtle was from the Bannfoot, and William would travel there on a Saturday night to see her.

Myrtle recalls it was while attending a friend’s wedding that William asked, “Should we get married?”

William and Myrtle McCavish celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

So, on August 19, 1952 in High Street Methodist Church in Lurgan they said, “I do”.

The couple set up home on their farm in Derryadd, which is still a working farm to this day.

They went on to have three children, Heather, Gary, and Elaine; eight grandchildren, Lydia, Amanda, Ryan, Matthew, Gareth, Graeme, Alison, and Cathy.

Now there are also four great grandchildren, Levi, Oliver, Lyle, and Elle.

William and Myrtle McCavish on their wedding day on August 19, 1952.

Throughout married life Myrtle and William enjoyed travelling and visited family in Canada and America and Lake Garda was a particular favourite.

Decades on they stay closer to home but still enjoy their “wee drives” and eating out. They even manage the odd trip up the north coast.

Their eldest granddaughter Lydia said: “The whole family are so proud and admire them both as they continue to live independently, which is an astonishing achievement in this day and age.

“They are an amazing set of role models that we are all in awe of.”

Myrtle and William commemorated their platinum wedding anniversary by receiving a special card with congratulatons from the Queen.

Their eldest daughter Heather hosted a beautiful afternoon tea at her home where the entire family joined the couple to mark the special occasion.