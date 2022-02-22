Photographer Paul Cranston of Blackbox Aerial Photography captured the footage after Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franlkin left a trail of destruction.

The unusual event of having three storms within a week meant severe flooding along the banks of the River Bann.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This area normally floods during heavy rain but due to the number of storms and volume of rain it was worse than usual.

Flooding along the River Bann in Portadown after three storms in a week. Photo by Paul Cranston of www.blackboxaerialphotography.com.

Mr Cranston, who is a drone photography specialist, captured the images and video this week.

He owns Blackbox Aerial Photography, which is fully licenced and CAA approved.

He also helps out in dog searches.

Paul, who carries out professional drone work, has a 100% safety record. He also works with schools and businesses as well as roof surveys and property shots.

Flooding along the River Bann in Portadown after three storms in a week. Photo by Paul Cranston of www.blackboxaerialphotography.com.

He said: “The safety of our clients and the public is our number one priorty. All flights and operations are risk assessed before the drone takes flight.

“Flying to a maximum height of 120 metres allows us to capture angles and footage to really show off property and land or see those hard to reach locations.

“Capturing video footage in spectacular 4K and photography in quality HD enables us to provide you with amazing quality photos and smooth video from any angle.”

-

Flooding along the River Bann in Portadown after three storms in a week. Photo by Paul Cranston of www.blackboxaerialphotography.com.

-

Flooding along the River Bann in Portadown after three storms in a week. Photo by Paul Cranston of www.blackboxaerialphotography.com.

Flooding along the River Bann in Portadown after three storms in a week. Photo by Paul Cranston of www.blackboxaerialphotography.com.