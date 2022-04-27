‘Amazing’ golf prize will take winning player and mates from Whitehead to Murcia

In one of the biggest amateur golf competitions ever held in the province, 10 clubs will host a series of qualifying events from April through to September - with the winners from each club flying off in November to the south-east of Spain for the grand final.

Participating courses in the Region of Murcia Masters are Ardglass (Co Down), Castlerock (Co Londonderry), Clandeboye (Co Down), Dunmurry (Co Antrim), Edenmore (Co Armagh), Galgorm Castle (Co Antrim), Killymoon (Co Tyrone), Lough Erne Resort (Co Fermanagh), Portadown (Co Armagh) and Whitehead (Co Antrim).

Each club will run its own ‘Race to Murcia’ competitions, based on a series of open qualifying events with the best cumulative scores producing 10 winners in total.

Aaron Hughes, Keith Gillespie and participating golf clubs’ representatives launch the Region of Murcia Masters.

Whitehead’s qualifying events will be held every Wednesday in May, June, July and August. The player with the best six combined scores is the winner.

Details for all qualifying events are available from each respective host venue. All golfers must have an officially recognised handicap to enter.

The prize will see the winners and their guests enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime four-night trip to Murcia in November with flights, hotel accommodation and three rounds of golf included. Accompanying the group will be former Northern Ireland international footballers – and event ambassadors - Aaron Hughes and Keith Gillespie, both very keen golfers.

“We are thrilled to be involved in this incredible competition which will see 10 lucky local golfers and their mates win an amazing golf trip to Murcia in sunny Spain,” said Aaron Hughes.

“I’ve been playing golf a long time and must say I’ve never seen anything quite like the Region of Murcia Masters in Northern Ireland before. What an incredible opportunity for every amateur golfer in the country.”

Former Manchester United and Newcastle United star Keith Gillespie said: “I can’t wait to join our winners on the wonderful golf courses of Murcia in November – but there’s a lot of golf to be played first. We’re blessed with golfing talent in this part of the world and I’m sure the Region of Murcia Masters will be a massive hit as golfers all over Northern Ireland battle it out at our 10 host venues for a place in the Grand Final. It’s all very exciting.”

Maria Martinez, general manager at the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia, is looking forward to the event and to welcoming the winners.