Amber scoops Best Newcomer at Country Music Awards

Nine-year -old Amber Campbell wins 'Best Female Newcomer' at Northern Ireland Country Music Awards in Armagh.

“It all began last year when we took her down to the Balmoral Show and she sang a wee song and she came second,” Amber's delighted mum Mary told the Newry Reporter.

On her ninth birthday Amber performed at a music event ‘The Ivory Sessions’. “They put the video of her song ‘Jealous of the Angels’ on Facebook and within two weeks she had over half a million views on it,” said Mary.

The Country Music Awards saw the video and invited Amber to their awards ceremony - the youngest ever to be asked.

In the meantime Amber was put in contact with Country music promoter Sean Wallace who suggested that she got a couple of concerts and that's when it all took off.

“She's loving it. She's met Jim Devine, Margo. She was singing with Philomena Begley.”

One idol Amber hasn't met yet is Daniel O'Donnell, “She's a massive fan, but meeting Margo [Daniel's sister] was a huge thing for her.”

Amber grew up surrounded by country music, with her grandparents huge fans of the genre. She began singing lessons when she was four and is doing her Grades.

“She just started singing and we thought she was quite good and the more she listened to it the more she liked it,” Mary explained.

“She's a very quiet and laid back child. She's taking it all in her stride. Amber got up on the stage and sang her song ‘Play Me The Waltz Of The Angels’ [which was released as a single that day] and they came out with a big gold envelope. When they called out her name and said she'd won 'Best Female Newcomer' I think we were all in shock, but it was brilliant.”

It's hard to believe Amber is only in P5 but after late night at the awards it was back to porridge. “She was off to school the next day with her trophy under her arm and away she went.”