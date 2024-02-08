Ambrosia favourites recalled over fears products contain pieces of plastic and are ‘unsafe to eat’
Customers are urged to return various Ambrosia My Mini Pots after the producer of the products, Premier Foods, warned the possible presence of plastic presents a possible choking hazard and makes these products unsafe to eat.
The affected products are:
-
Ambrosia My Mini Custard Pots – pack size 6 x 55g – All best before dates between April 2024 and October 2024.
-
Ambrosia My Mini 30% Less Sugar Custard Pots – pack size 6 x 55g – All best before dates between April 2024 and October 2024.
-
Ambrosia My Mini Rice Pots – pack size 6 x 55g – All best before dates between April 2024 and October 2024.
A spokesperson for Premier Foods said: “As a precaution, Ambrosia are recalling packs of ‘My mini’ rice and custard pots (6 x 55g) on all best before end dates between 04/2024 and 10/2024, due to the potential risk that a small piece of plastic from the packaging may be present inside the product and may create a choking hazard if consumed.”
Anyone who has purchased these products is asked not to eat them but to return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund.
For more information contact Ambrosia online via: www.ambrosia.co.uk or call customer services on 0800 085 3959.