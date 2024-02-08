Ambrosia favourites recalled over fears products contain pieces of plastic and are ‘unsafe to eat’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Customers are urged to return various Ambrosia My Mini Pots after the producer of the products, Premier Foods, warned the possible presence of plastic presents a possible choking hazard and makes these products unsafe to eat.

The affected products are:

Ambrosia My Mini Custard Pots – pack size 6 x 55g – All best before dates between April 2024 and October 2024.

Ambrosia My Mini 30% Less Sugar Custard Pots – pack size 6 x 55g – All best before dates between April 2024 and October 2024.

Ambrosia My Mini Rice Pots – pack size 6 x 55g – All best before dates between April 2024 and October 2024.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambrosia My Mini Custard Pots are being recalled because they may contain plastic. Picture: Premier Foods

A spokesperson for Premier Foods said: “As a precaution, Ambrosia are recalling packs of ‘My mini’ rice and custard pots (6 x 55g) on all best before end dates between 04/2024 and 10/2024, due to the potential risk that a small piece of plastic from the packaging may be present inside the product and may create a choking hazard if consumed.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone who has purchased these products is asked not to eat them but to return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund.