In Dungannon, the Ranfurly Road has been closed to southbound traffic at the junction with the Wellington Road to facilitate roadworks.

However, police have highlighted they have witnessed “a large amount of motorists” ignoring the sign and blocking traffic.

“We have observed multiple ambulances being blocked and having their progress hindered whilst travelling to emergencies,” a spokesperson said.

The Ranfurly Road is closed. Picture: PSNI