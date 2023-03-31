Music fans are in for a unique treat in May when internationally acclaimed singer Curtis Stigers performs his only 2023 Irish tour date in Larne.

The American artist, who is also a gifted saxophonist, producer and songwriter, is headlining the Friends Goodwill Music Festival on Saturday, May 20.

Joining him on the bill at Larne Market Yard is female blues and jazz songstress Mary Coughlan and multi-platinum recording artist Brian Kennedy.

Stigers first appeared on the scene in the early 90s with hit songs ‘You’re All That Matters To Me’ and ‘I Wonder Why,’ which have become top 10, soul classics over the years. His rendition of Nick Lowe’s ‘What’s So Funny ‘Bout Peace, Love and Understanding’ was included in the massively successful soundtrack of ‘The Bodyguard’ movie (Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner) selling over 45 million copies.

Curtis Stigers.

He has has performed and recorded with Eric Clapton, Elton John, Prince and Rod Stewart, has written songs with Carole King and duetted with Al Green, Tom Jones, Shawn Colvin and Brian Kennedy.

Stigers and Kennedy first met in 1995 when they performed together on stage at City Hall, Belfast, with Van Morrison for President Clinton’s historic first visit.

Brian said: “I’m so excited to be returning to Larne to sing for you all with my old friend and collaborator Curtis Stigers. This will be a night to remember for a very long time. Can’t wait to see you all.”

Hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council the festival will run May 20-21 with events also being held at Broadway and Curran Park, Larne.

Mary Coughlan. Photograph:Frank Miller

The Mayor Alderman Noel Williams, said: “It is a huge coup for the council and a treat for the people of Larne to have someone of Curtis Stigers’s calibre and fame headline our festival. We have never had an American icon perform at the festival before.

"Now in its fifth year, the two-day long event has grown from strength to strength. With Mary Coughlan, Brian Kennedy and local music tutors, Coach, sharing the same bill, I am confident that this is going to be the best Friends Goodwill Music Festival to date.”

Tickets are at a special advance price of £18 plus booking fee for a limited time and can be purchased at FriendsGoodwill.eventbrite.co.uk