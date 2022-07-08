American students welcomed to Antrim and Newtownabbey

Co Antrim pupils Hannah McCullagh (Belfast High School) and Rebecca Richardson (Antrim Grammar School), along with American students Spencer Pospisil and Ryan Carbone, met with Cllr Billy Webb, Cllr Norrie Ramsay, Cllr Julie Gilmore and Cllr Neil Kelly to talk about their overseas journey during an event at Antrim Castle Gardens.

Hannah and Rebecca travelled to Gilbert, in Phoenix, Arizona in June, returning home this week with the American students who are staying in the borough until July 22.

During their exchange visit the students will experience the highlights of the borough and Northern Ireland through a number of planned activities. They will also take part in some volunteering work with the Antrim Parkrun during their stay.

Hannah Mcullagh (left) with exchange students Spencer Pospisil and Ryan Carbone alongside Rebecca Richardson (right).

Although unable to attend the barbecue with the students, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross sent a special message: “I give a very special welcome to our American guests, Spencer and Ryan and I am sure they are excited to experience some of the best of what the borough has to offer.

“This is the 20th student exchange and through this programme, we continue to see its wonderful impact on young people. Expanding their knowledge of new places, experiencing new cultures, growing in confidence and forming long lasting friendships.

“The Sister Cities Student Exchange Programme is made possible through the excellent work of the host families, so I would like to say a special thank you to the McCullagh and Richardson families for opening their home and caring for the Gilbert students during their stay.