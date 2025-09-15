Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attend scene as suspected historic munitions discovered in Coleraine
The PSNI are asking the public to avoid the Strand Road in Coleraine following the discovery of what is believed to be historic munitions.
A statement from the PSNI on Monday (September 15) afternoon said: “Police are currently at the scene of the discovery of a suspicious object at a construction site in the Strand Road area of Coleraine.
"It is believed that the object is a piece of historical munitions; however ATO have been asked to attend as a precaution.
"At this stage, no evacuation has been carried out and no road closures are in place but we would ask that the public avoid the area if possible.”