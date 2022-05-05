Amy McKenna goes for gold

Amy has been playing this unique sport for over three years and spends every Wednesday training in a local school to polish up her skills.
Amy came in second place two years ago and so was in complete disbelief this year when she realised, she had won.
She beat her opponent from Downpatrick by five points.
A spokesperson for the Southern Regional College said: “Her determination and commitment to this sport is commendable and Amy is highly deserving of this award.
“We would like to congratulate Amy in her success and wish her all the best of luck for her next upcoming competition in June.”