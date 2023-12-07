An Evening of Christmas Music with Les Magee and friends at Drenagh
Well-known Causeway Coast harpist Lesley Magee is organising her annual Evening of Christmas Music at Drenagh Estate in aid of charities.
The event will take place on Monday, December 18, from 7-10pm, with everyone welcome to drop in at any time during the evening. A minimum donation of £20 at the door will go towards the Lewy Body Society and Bravehearts NI.
Among those performing are Dungiven Parish Choir, Maggie Ferris-Curran, Stevie Black, Harry Stinson and Drenagh’s very own Chris McLaughlin.