An Evening of Christmas Music with Les Magee and friends at Drenagh

Well-known Causeway Coast harpist Lesley Magee is organising her annual Evening of Christmas Music at Drenagh Estate in aid of charities.
By Una Culkin
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:26 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 14:26 GMT
The event will take place on Monday, December 18, from 7-10pm, with everyone welcome to drop in at any time during the evening. A minimum donation of £20 at the door will go towards the Lewy Body Society and Bravehearts NI.

Among those performing are Dungiven Parish Choir, Maggie Ferris-Curran, Stevie Black, Harry Stinson and Drenagh’s very own Chris McLaughlin.

