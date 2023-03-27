An evening of local stories and reminiscences by Moneymore’s Maura Johnston

Due to an unavoidable change from Ballinascreen Historical Society’s planned programme the Society’s April meeting will see the welcome return of Moneymore’s Maura Johnston.

Maura last addressed a Society meeting exactly 12 years ago when her topic was ‘Moneymore memories’.

Since then this talented and versatile writer has published, in 2019, a collection of her poems – ‘The Whetstone’ – and, in 2020, a glossary of Seamus Heaney’s hearth language – ‘From Aftergrass to Yellow Boots’.

Before that, in 1999, an earlier collection of her poems – ‘Just Suppose’ – appeared. Her poems have featured in numerous respected journals and have been broadcast on radio. She is also an accomplished writer of short stories and is much in demand as an adviser and facilitator on writing projects and as a tutor for creative writing groups.

Maura Johnston's “From Aftergrass to Yellow Boots”.

On this occasion Maura’s gift of storytelling will allow her to blend local stories, local dialect words and local reminiscences.

It will undoubtedly be an evening of humour and laughter. There will be an opportunity to purchase her most recent book relating to the language of Seamus Heaney. Maura has, for many years, been tutor to the local Five Roads Writing Group and their third publication of random rhymes and writings – ‘Reflections’ – was published in 2021. Within its 86 pages there are contributions from seven local writers.