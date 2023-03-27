An evening of local stories and reminiscences by Moneymore’s Maura Johnston

Maura last addressed a Society meeting exactly 12 years ago when her topic was ‘Moneymore memories’.
Since then this talented and versatile writer has published, in 2019, a collection of her poems – ‘The Whetstone’ – and, in 2020, a glossary of Seamus Heaney’s hearth language – ‘From Aftergrass to Yellow Boots’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Before that, in 1999, an earlier collection of her poems – ‘Just Suppose’ – appeared. Her poems have featured in numerous respected journals and have been broadcast on radio. She is also an accomplished writer of short stories and is much in demand as an adviser and facilitator on writing projects and as a tutor for creative writing groups.
On this occasion Maura’s gift of storytelling will allow her to blend local stories, local dialect words and local reminiscences.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It will undoubtedly be an evening of humour and laughter. There will be an opportunity to purchase her most recent book relating to the language of Seamus Heaney. Maura has, for many years, been tutor to the local Five Roads Writing Group and their third publication of random rhymes and writings – ‘Reflections’ – was published in 2021. Within its 86 pages there are contributions from seven local writers.
This public meeting on the evening of Tuesday, April 4, will be held in the Workspace Community Hub (beside Draperstown Library) and commence at 8pm. There will be a £3 charge for non-members which will be inclusive of a light supper.