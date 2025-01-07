An Evening with Gerry Armstrong at Coleraine Rugby Club
He has played with George Best, Pat Jennings, Glen Hoddle, Ossie Ardiles and many more and played against Diego Maradona, Michel Platini, Kenny Dalglish and Bryan Robson to name a few.
He is Gerry Armstrong and Coleraine Rugby Club is set to host an evening of chat and memories with the footballer-turned-pundit on Friday, January 17 at 7pm.
Gerry will talk about his World Cup memories of Spain ‘82 and Mexico ‘86, with lots of nostalgia and humour, when “football was football”.
At the 1982 World Cup in Spain, Gerry Armstrong wrote his name into the history books by scoring the winning goal in Northern Ireland's iconic victory against the hosts.
Booking is essential for this event at Coleraine Rugby Club and can be booked via EventBrite or by emailing [email protected]. For information on a meet and greet session with Armstrong, email [email protected]