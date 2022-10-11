The Council can deal with everything from energy, water and transport to airline delays, price comparisons, threatening letters, and much more besides.

The ladies were encouraged to visit the website which contains a wealth of up to date information and advice on a broad range of topics. Ronan also encouraged everyone, in this time of financial pressures, to have a community spirit, being aware of any who may be having difficulties and pointing them to bodies like the Consumer Council where help and advice can be given.

The evening’s competition, which appropriately was a money-saving tip, was won by Joan Ward. She suggested putting loose change in a jar at the end of each week. Even £1 a week soon mounts up!

An insight into the Consumer Council for Crumlin WI

Trophies were presented to Jenny McClenaghan and Helen Lewis on behalf of the team which won the ‘Tea in the Field’ competition at Antrim Show. This involved ladies making items including a flower arrangement, a decorative apron, fruit cake, soda farls and a tea cosy and tastefully arranging them to catch the judges eye.

Other gifts went to Hazel Minford, who was the October ‘birthday girl’, and to Linda McCullough who won the ballot.

