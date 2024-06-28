Andrew Heeley: PSNI renew appeal for missing person wearing blue waterproof coat leaving Tesco

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Jun 2024, 07:16 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2024, 08:54 BST
Andrew Heeley. Picture: released by PSNIAndrew Heeley. Picture: released by PSNI
Andrew Heeley. Picture: released by PSNI
Police in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon have reissued an appeal for information on a missing man last seen on Tuesday morning.

They said they are “extremely concerned” for Andrew Heeley, last seen on the morning of Tuesday, June 25 leaving Tesco at Castlewellan Road in Banbridge.

He is described as being in his late 30's, 168cm tall (5’6”), of slim build and with brown hair and beard which is now greying.

Andrew was wearing a blue waterproof coat, green cargo / combat-style trousers, a black woolly hat and green trainers.

Anyone who believes they may have seen or heard from Andrew in the last few days or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 265 of 27/06/24

