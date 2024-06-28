Andrew Heeley. Picture: released by PSNI

Police in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon have reissued an appeal for information on a missing man last seen on Tuesday morning.

They said they are “extremely concerned” for Andrew Heeley, last seen on the morning of Tuesday, June 25 leaving Tesco at Castlewellan Road in Banbridge.

He is described as being in his late 30's, 168cm tall (5’6”), of slim build and with brown hair and beard which is now greying.

Andrew was wearing a blue waterproof coat, green cargo / combat-style trousers, a black woolly hat and green trainers.