Andrew is a rural community champ

Andrew Malcolm picked up the coveted Community Champion Award for his excellent work in the community from Des Marley (right) and Cathy Wright, from the Housing Executive. Jim McLaughlin (left), chair of Derriaghy Village Community Association, was also presented with a Community Spirit Award for the group

Andrew, who is a member of the Derriaghy Village Community Association, scooped a £500 prize for his group and he was presented with a special plaque in recognition of his excellent work.

In a double triumph, the Derriaghy Village Community Association also picked up the group Community Spirit Award for the region, netting another £1,000.

The 2021 competition rewards efforts made by both groups and individuals who reached out and supported rural communities during the Covid-19 crisis.

Chair Jim McLaughlin (left), received a Community Spirit Award for Derriaghy Village Community Association from Des Marley and Michelle Rafferty, from the Housing Executive.

As a group, the Derriaghy Village Community Association redeveloped the community garden, which is now a hub for the village. The project provided a focus to help take people’s minds off Covid and fruit and vegetables from the garden are shared with the elderly and vulnerable.

A hen-run making project was set up for the youth and there are plans for cooking programmes and other youth activities. The group also gives the community a collective voice when it comes to housing and welfare support.

Jim McLaughlin, chair of Derriaghy Village Community Association, praised Andrew and the other group members for their continued efforts during lockdown. “We are a very small estate of 350 houses and a small community group. We’ve organised a whole raft of cross-community activities and the Housing Executive has been one of our greatest supporters and funders.

“It has been an uphill struggle to get facilities for this estate so it really means a lot to us to get this recognition.

“Our main project was to restore the garden which had fallen into disrepair. We turned it around and it has been a great success. We grow vegetables and fruit such as pears, plums, cauliflower, herbs and chillis.

“The garden became our community hub because we couldn’t use our community house during lockdown. We even used our polytunnel for a Halloween party for local children, which was funded by the Housing Executive. “Andrew is an absolute diamond. Nothing is too much trouble for him – he goes above and beyond to help people.