It is believed 36-year-old Andrew Lundy was dropped off by a taxi in the vicinity of Rathfern at approximately 10.30pm on Wednesday, March 8 after leaving the Royal Victoria Hospital.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “He has not been in contact with any family or friends since then. He has links to Newtownabbey and Belfast areas.”
Andrew is described as “a white male, 175cm tall, medium build, brown hair and blue eyes”.
He is believed to be wearing grey clothing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2150 of March 10, 2023.