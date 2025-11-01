Andrew Sullivan. Photo provided by PSNI

Police in Portadown say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Andrew Sullivan.

In an appeal for information to help locate Andrew, the PSNI said that he is “described as bald, early 40s and just under 6ft tall”.

They added: “Left his home address within the vicinity of Dungannon Road at approximately 0815 hours wearing a black coat, black backpack and blue jeans. Believed to be heading in the direction of Portadown.

"If you have any information to his whereabouts please contact 101 ref 542 of 01/11/25.”