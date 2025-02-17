UUP leader Mike Nesbitt has lauded the “remarkable achievements” of East Belfast MLA, Andy Allen, after the former soldier won four medals at the Invictus Games in Canada.

Andy, who lost both legs in a landmine attack in Afghanistan in 2008, competed in three events in Vancouver Whistler.

The Royal Irish Regiment veteran is the founder of charity AA Veterans Support, which supports those in Northern Ireland who serve or have served in the British Armed Forces, and their families.

Following the Games’ closing ceremony on February 16, Mr Nesbitt said: “I want to say a huge congratulations to my colleague and friend, Andy Allen.

Andy Allen MLA. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Andy achieved a medal in all four events he participated in, a full suite of gold, silver and bronze. A bronze in the Nordic Cross Country Sit Skiing; two silvers, one as a member of the UK Wheelchair Rugby team and another in the One Minute Sprint Rowing event, and a gold medal for the Four Minute Endurance Rowing. Remarkable achievements.

“Andy suffered life-threatening injuries serving Queen and country in Afghanistan in 2008 at 20 years of age, losing both his legs to above knee amputations and very severe impairment to his sight having been caught up in a Taliban IED in Helmand province.

“Andy is an inspiration to us all and his determination and resilience are admirable.

“I have since written to the Speaker and requested he host a welcome home event to congratulate Andy on his tremendous success at the Invictus Games.”

Established by Prince Harry in 2014, the Games aim to inspire recovery and rehabilitation for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel, both serving and veterans.