A family day of fun was had by all at Craigavon City FC grounds with six teams lining out for the tournament.

The teams

Lining out were The Culchies, The Townies, Pathetico Athletic (Pharma), Blue Zinc, Craigavon City FC and The Oul Fellas.

Craigavon man Frank McCabe with his children Michael and Emma handing over a cheque for £3,466 raised through the Angela McCabe Memorial Tournament, a charity soccer tournament held at Craigavon City FC.

In Group A, The Oul Fellas beat both The Culchies and Pathetico Athletic, coming top of the table with The Culchies as runners up.

In Group B, Craigavon City FC beat The Townies and Blue Zinc, with The Townies coming in as runners up.

Thanks from the organisers

Organised by Frank McCabe whose wife Angela sadly died of cancer, he said: “I would like to give a massive thanks to all the business sponsors who supported us and donated and to all the volunteers on the day.

Almac team playing at the Angela McCabe Cup at Craigavon City FC on Sunday raising funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

“Craigavon City are a club for the community and it’s great when the community comes together.”

Frank revealed that the total raised for the Southern Area Hospice was £3,466.

-

The 'Ould Fellas' who were runners up at the Angela McCabe Cup at Craigavon City FC on Sunday raising funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

-

The tournament has raised almost £10,000 in memory of Angela McCabe and for the Southern Area Hospice and Charis.

Lots of children as well as adults joined in the fun with a bouncy castle, BBQ and lots of food.

Visitors arrived from across the country, from Belfast, Lurgan, Portadown, Craigavon, Newry, Meigh, Forkhill and even Dublin and London.

The Townies who played in the Angela McCabe Cup at Craigavon City FC on Sunday raising funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

Angela and Frank McCabe's children Emma and Michael raising the cup won by Craigavon City FC at the Angela McCabe Cup at Craigavon City FC on Sunday raising funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

Winning the shield were 'The Culchies' at the Angela McCabe Cup at Craigavon City FC on Sunday raising funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

Blue Zinc team who played in the Angela McCabe Cup at Craigavon City FC on Sunday raising funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

The Culchies lining out for the Angela McCabe Cup at Craigavon City FC on Sunday raising funds for the Southern Area Hospice.