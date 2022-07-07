Angela, died in March 2019 after a tough battle with a rare cancer neuroendocrine cancer (NEC) and her family and friends aim to raise funds for the Southern Area Hospice in her memory.

Her husband Frank and their children Emma and Michael are keen to raise as much money as possible via their fourth charity soccer tournament.

The tournament will be held in Craigavon City FC grounds (where Frank is a former player) on August 7 this year from 1-4pm.

Angela and Frank McCabe with their children Emma and Michael.

It only costs £10 per player and everyone is welcome. Food and refreshments will be available after.

A JustGiving page has been set up for those who may wish to donate to this valuable charity.

Angela and Frank McCabe at the Charis Centre near Cookstown where they sought solace while Angela battled cancer.

It states: “When someone is taken from us, it’s so important to keep their spirit alive. In honour of Angela, we would like to give back to those who helped in her fight and finally find peace from her pain.

“Every day there are people whose work is to help others, who just like Angela, fought bravely through it all. Her last wish was to be in the hospice. The care and support was so much appreciated, however many more will need the hospice services.