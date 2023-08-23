For five years the Angela McCabe Cup in Craigavon has been raising vital funds for the Southern Area Hospice in Newry and Charis Care in Cookstown and this year was no exception.

Set up by Frank McCabe following the untimely passing of his wife Angela, the annual soccer event has grown enormously with even more teams and money raised for these charities – plus he is supported by his children Emma and Michael, Angela’s family and friends and his own family and friends.

This year the ‘Angela McCabe Cup” was won by debutants Meigh Rovers. Frank hooked up with his childhood friends, and were a few players short, but they ended up winning the Cup.

Frank said: “This event has raised over £12K for charity. £12,687. As horrible as the reason for this cup, the positive outlook here is we are all helping our local community and our loved ones by participating. Well done to everyone who has helped, individually, as a business or as a kid, just having fun (bouncy castle).

“Edinburgh, London, Birmingham, Belfast, South Armagh, Newry, Dublin, Dungannon and Craigavon are the places that these brilliant participants have travelled from to honour Angela and raise much needed funds for Southern Area Hospice, an excellent palliative care organisation and that of Charis in Cookstown.

"Meigh Rovers took their debut by storm, with former Livingstone trialist Anthony O’ Hare annihilating defences at will, scoring 8 goals in 4 games,” said Frank adding that his older brother Karl was keen to support Anthony saying: “He doesn’t even move - he just gets the ball and scores”.

Meigh Rovers played 4 and won 4 (against Internationals and Irish League players). Rovers Manager Jonny McPoland agreed with Captain Paddy McCann saying: “Meigh Rovers can only beat what’s in front of them.”

1 . Pique Blinders pipped at post Group A: Pique Blinders (2022 Shield Winners): They landed in the 'Group of Death' with both Cup (Meigh Rovers) and Shield Winners (CCFC) in their group. Maybe next year lads… Photo: Photo courtesy of the McCabe family

2 . NI woman's football star lifts Player of the Shield at charity event Player of the Shield (2023) was awarded to Northern Ireland Captain Anastasija Stanyte (who was playing for Craigavon City FC Coaches). Anastasija was presented with the award by Frank McCabe. Photo: Photo courtesy of the McCabe family

3 . All friends together after thrilling tournament Group B Winner and Cup Runner up Patrick Hanna (Hanna Fuels FC), Group A & Cup Winner Frank Mc Cabe (Meigh Rovers) and Fernando Egas (TMB) Group A participant at the Angela McCabe Cup tournament in Craigavon, Co Armagh. Photo: Photo courtesy of the McCabe family

4 . Tony's praised for his hard work in the community Tony Cochrane (Craigavon City FC) who has played a great role in helping community development, fundraising and reducing deprivation in the Craigavon Area. Here he is with Angela McCabe Cup organiser Frank McCabe. Photo: Photo courtesy of the McCabe family