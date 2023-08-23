Angela McCabe Cup - Craigavon charity football tournament raises thousands for Southern Area Hospice in Newry and Charis Care in Cookstown
Set up by Frank McCabe following the untimely passing of his wife Angela, the annual soccer event has grown enormously with even more teams and money raised for these charities – plus he is supported by his children Emma and Michael, Angela’s family and friends and his own family and friends.
This year the ‘Angela McCabe Cup” was won by debutants Meigh Rovers. Frank hooked up with his childhood friends, and were a few players short, but they ended up winning the Cup.
Frank said: “This event has raised over £12K for charity. £12,687. As horrible as the reason for this cup, the positive outlook here is we are all helping our local community and our loved ones by participating. Well done to everyone who has helped, individually, as a business or as a kid, just having fun (bouncy castle).
“Edinburgh, London, Birmingham, Belfast, South Armagh, Newry, Dublin, Dungannon and Craigavon are the places that these brilliant participants have travelled from to honour Angela and raise much needed funds for Southern Area Hospice, an excellent palliative care organisation and that of Charis in Cookstown.
"Meigh Rovers took their debut by storm, with former Livingstone trialist Anthony O’ Hare annihilating defences at will, scoring 8 goals in 4 games,” said Frank adding that his older brother Karl was keen to support Anthony saying: “He doesn’t even move - he just gets the ball and scores”.