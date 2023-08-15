Parking charges are set to be introduced this week at two of Larne’s last remaining free town centre car parks.

Signs have been placed at Circular Road East and Exchange Road car parks advising of the levy.

Motorists are now facing a fee starting from 60p for up to an hour’s parking at these locations. A monthly ticket will cost £81.90 with a quarterly season ticket priced at almost £200.

It is understood that the decision to introduce charges at two additional car parks in Larne, three in Ballymena and one in Carrickfergus was ratified at the council’s rates setting meeting in February.

The notice explaining parking fees at the Circular Road East car park in Larne. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says that a 21-day public consultation took place earlier this year in line with legislative requirements and “promoted online and in local media”.

Mark Dobbin, vice chair of Larne Traders’ Forum has described the new charges as “absolutely ridiculous”.

“This is going to push customers out of the town centre and will congest the town with people trying to park on Main Street,” he said.

Mr Dobbin also pointed out that it would affect shop workers who use these car parks on a regular basis.

One of the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council notices explaining the new parking charges. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service.

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said that he will be meeting with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Interim Chief Executive Valerie Watts this week to discuss the issue.

He added: “This whole issue has been handled extremely badly. It is being claimed that this and other service charge increases are an outworking and consequence of the rate setting process in February.

“However where is the openness and transparency in all of this? There was no specific mention that off-street parking charges would be increased or hitherto free car parks would be charged,” he claimed.

“It certainly was not even an issue at the time of the council elections in May.

“I raised this in early June but was told that the decision had been made, was being implemented in July and couldn’t be revisited for six months.

“There are a lot of questions which need to be answered about this.”

Larne businessman Tom McMullan commented: “Such a policy will heap further costs on the public during a cost of living crisis and will provide a disincentive to shoppers to visit the town centre thus placing more local businesses in jeopardy.”

Coast Road DUP Councillor Andrew Clarke said: “As someone working in the town centre, I am nervous about the impact of these charges.

“Of course, it is absolutely right that Council can’t keep jacking up rates on hard-pressed local businesses – and that means looking for efficiencies and alternative revenue streams.

“But a reduction in footfall would be counter-productive and I am pleased the council agreed to allow a reduced workers’/all day rate. I have asked for a review of the charges to take place, looking at any impact on footfall and any difference between projected income and actual income.

“In the meantime, I would urge concerned motorists to make full use of the free parking in Riverdale, Bridge Street, Curran Park and Inver Road.”

Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Councillor Roy Beggs said: “When the old council set the rates for 2023 / 24, the previous councillors agreed increased car parking charges as part of the budget for this year.

“I have concerns at this budget plan as it is evident that town centre retailing is already struggling.

“Whilst this increase has had to be met, I think council needs to look more closely at its costs and expenditure plans so that increased burden is not added to businesses, shoppers and those working in our town centres. “