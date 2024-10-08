Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“We must do better, as all dogs deserve a second chance.”

That was the take-home message from a companion animal welfare conference held in Stormont and organised by Causeway Coast Dog Rescue.

Sponsored by East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden, the conference theme was collaboration.

“The commitment and financial investment by charities to delivering the services which should be delivered by government is astounding,” Tara Cunningham of Causeway Coast Dog Rescue told conference delegates.

“We heard from speakers from all over the UK and Ireland who spoke about collaboration projects which included ‘onehealth’, the impact of domestic violence on animal welfare, protect our communities is protecting our animals, service delivery by government agencies, charity volunteers and staff’s mental health awareness, policy and legislation in NI and Ireland and, of course, our financial investment into the country.

“Dogs Trust recently invested in a multi-million pound facility in Ballymena and is spending over £1.25m per year just to rescue dogs from Council pounds in their Chance of a Lifetime Scheme, before Council dog wardens euthanise them.

"Euthanisation by Councils doubled last year compared to previous years. These are the lengths we are prepared to go to just to save unwanted animals,” added Tara Cunningham.

Conference speakers from the UK and Ireland included Peter Laurie, CEO Battersea Dog and Cats Home; Adam Clowes and Conor O’Kane Dogs Trust; Helen Ballantyne, ‘One Health’ animal and human nurse; Dr Paula Boyden, The Links Group and Dogs Trust Veterinary Director; Mark Randell, Naturewatch; Dr Tara Quinn, Human Animal Welfare Alliance; Professor Carri Westgarth, Merseyside Dog Safety Partnership and Demi Mullan, Legal Advisor Ireland.