SDLP Upper Bann candidate Dolores Kelly was speaking after a brother and sister pleaded guilty to what a judge described as ‘extreme’ animal cruelty at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

She said it was disappointing that more progress has not been made on a register during the previous Assembly mandate.

“The unfortunate reality is that there are cases of animal cruelty every day in the North, whether reported or not. Animals are regularly subjected to horrendous ordeals and the failure to create an All-Island Animal Cruelty Register is hampering our ability to stop abusers and keep animals safe.

Dolores Kelly who is standing as an SDLP candidate for the Upper Bann seat in the forthcoming NI Assembly elections.

“During the last Assembly mandate I worked with UPSCA to bring forward plans for a register and was overwhelmed by the support we received from the public and right across the political spectrum. Despite indications that Justice Minister Naomi Long and DAERA Minister Edwin Poots were supportive of the plans we disappointingly reached the end of the Assembly term with no further progress.

“This register has the potential to transform animal welfare right across our island. It would work to combat the breach of bans on owning or keeping animals and prevent people with convictions from getting a license to breed or sell animals. It would also prevent people with relevant convictions working in animal care. It would stop convicted abusers in the North going South to buy animals and vice-versa, with the current system easily exploitable by those who wish to cause animals harm.

“If elected I will make progressing this all-island register one of my priorities. We have had too many warm words on this issue and not enough action. As an animal lover I believe it is our duty to do everything in our power to keep animals safe and cases like the one before the courts shows there can be no more dragging of feet when it comes to this important issue.”

