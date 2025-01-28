Causeway Coast Dog Rescue took to social media on Monday, January 27, to appeal for information as to how the dogs came to be on the mountain.

The charity said: “As you can see, these dogs are in very poor condition. They are emaciated, dehydrated, and clearly not in good health.

"We don’t know how long they were up there, but to be in that state, on the mountain at night, raises serious concerns. At this point, we do not know if they were abandoned, but we are heartbroken by the situation.

"For now, the dogs are safe and in the fantastic care of our vet, receiving the treatment and attention they so desperately need.”

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue appeals for anyone with information about the dogs to contact them privately via their Facebook page.

1 . NEWS Causeway Coast Dog Rescue is appealing for information on three dogs which were found on Binevenagh Mountain on Monday, January 27. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST DOG RESCUE

