THE fashion stakes were high at the Down Royal Summer Festival of Racing last Saturday as racing fans and Ireland’s style elite dressed to impress for Ladies’ Day.

Maria's dress was from the Walk in Wardrobe in Banbridge.

Showing off her fashion credentials, Maria McAvoy from Annaclone was first past the

post to take the coveted title of Best Dressed Lady.

Sponsored by Younique Aesthetics, the Best Dressed Competition was judged by Aine Larkin, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics, Cool FM presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney and Managing Director of ACA Models, Victoria Withers.

Maria McAvoy was the Best Dressed winner at Down Royal Racecourse. Maria is pictured with Aine Larkin, Rebecca McKinney, and Victoria Withers. Photo by Phil Magowan/Press Eye.

Way out in front of the style stakes, Maria stunned the esteemed judging panel amid 20 other fashionable finalists with her show-stopping outfit, which included a stunning baby blue dress from the Walk in Wardrobe in Banbridge, bespoke headpiece by Rosalyn and shoes from Silk Fred.

Aine Larkin, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics, said: “As an award-winning medical led

aesthetics skin clinic, we are thrilled to have been involved in the judging of this year’s Best Dressed Lady Competition.

“We have seen some truly stunning ladies vying for the ‘Best Dressed Lady’ title and it has been so difficult to narrow the entries down to the Top 10, never mind selecting an overall winner.

“The style, originality, elegance and overall attention to detail on show today has been wonderful!

“Maria is a very deserving winner and we are delighted to crown her this year’s ‘Best Dressed Lady’ and to present her with a £3,000 voucher to spend at our Belfast or Newry clinics.”

Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royal Racecourse, added: “The Summer Festival celebrates the best in racing, fashion and style and is always one of the highlights of the sporting calendar across the island of Ireland.

“Almost as competitive as the racing, this year’s Best Dressed Lady Competition has seen a

glamorous showcase of stunning dresses, stylish suits and sophisticated headpieces, and we are thrilled to have named Maria as our very deserving winner.