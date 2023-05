Police say they are concerned for the whereabouts of Anne Dayo, last seen in Larne on Saturday morning (May 20).

The 33-year-old is described as 5’ 7”, of slim build, with short dark hair and wearing purple glasses.

Anne was last seen in the Curran Road area of Larne. Police do not have any further description of what she may have been wearing.

