Cairncastle LOL 692 is holding its annual Christmas carol service on Thursday, December 15, in Cairncastle Orange Hall at 7.30pm

The Reverend Paul Reid will lead the service and the Royal Black Preceptory choir will be making a special appearance.

Extending an invitation to the community, the organisers said: “Offering collected on the night will go to our chosen charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland who provide an amazing service to everyone in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

"Everyone is very welcome to join us and celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and enjoy shortbread, mince pie and a cuppa. Casual dress, Christmas jumpers, bring your family and friends.”

Cairncastle Orange Hall is the venue for the lodge's annual carol service. Image by Google

Advertisement

Following the carol service in December 2021,the lodge made a presentation of £270 to Air Ambulance NI, which works in direct partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, in delivering the helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) for the region.

Advertisement