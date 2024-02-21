Annual 'craft evening' for Crumlin WI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Once more, tables were laden with items in various categories including knitting, crochet, patchwork, embroidery, painting, beading, baking and the always interesting ‘unusual’ which includes any other hand-made items such as soft toys, bags and ceramics.

As the evening’s activities progressed, Rhonda Minford, a talented crafter from Glenavy, had the difficult task of judging the entries and deciding upon winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After welcoming everyone, including three ladies who were attending for the first time, Joan, the President, congratulated everyone on the variety of craft examples which were on display. She also pointed out that, for those who might be de-cluttering, ‘One person’s trash is another person’s treasure’ : handbags and accessories which are no longer used, but are still in good condition, can be sold at the AGM of the WI Federation in March and also at the Balmoral Show in May, to raise money for the organisation; and unopened toiletries could be brought to the WI and packaged up for donation to the Simon Community and their work with the homeless.

Tell us your stories.

The guest speaker for the evening was Wendy Langham. Wendy had previously been involved in a Belfast City Council urban regeneration project where she guided development of the Connswater Greenway. This has resulted in places where both visitors and locals can meet, join in activities together and get involved in local projects, thus helping to change the ‘story’ of an inner-city area.

Wendy now heads up the ‘Belfast Stories’ project, the aim of which is to revitalise and sustain the city centre, in a setting that will be attractive to both locals and visitors.

Located near the Cathedral Quarter and including the restoration of the 1931 Art Deco Bank of Ireland building, the large site will accommodate an interactive and immersive visitor attraction, alongside a multi-screen centre and vibrant areas to meet, eat, shop, work or relax. The facility is due to open in 2028 and is expected to draw greater numbers of visitors, and hence revenue, into the city centre and then into the wider province.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everyone had certainly plenty to talk about as they enjoyed a welcome cup of tea. There was also time to browse the crafts on display and to look at the interesting old books which had been entered for the evening’s competition. Afterwards, Rhonda made constructive comments about the crafts and announced the winners in the various sections. These ladies will receive their trophies at next month’s annual dinner.