Annual Newtownabbey quiz to support Northern Ireland Hospice

Residents are invited to a festive charity fundraising event in the Standard/Nortel Social Club in Newtownabbey this week (Thursday, December 22).

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 1:00pm

The annual event, organised by Stephen Greene, will start at 7pm in the Cloughfern Avenue venue.

Mr Greene has been staging the effort in Newtownabbey for almost 20 years, raising approximately £35,000 for Meningitis Research Foundation during this time.

The effort had been hosted by media personality Stephen Clements in recent years. A special trophy was presented at last year’s event in the east Antrim man’s memory.

The Standard. (Pic by Google).

Last year, the kindhearted resident decided to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support with £2,325 being donated to the worthy cause.

This year, proceeds will support the work of the Northern Ireland Hospice.

The event is sponsored by Breedon and there will be music from Harv and Willie McKee with special guests.

For more information, check out the Standard- Nortel Social Club Facebook page.

