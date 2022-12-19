The annual event, organised by Stephen Greene, will start at 7pm in the Cloughfern Avenue venue.
Mr Greene has been staging the effort in Newtownabbey for almost 20 years, raising approximately £35,000 for Meningitis Research Foundation during this time.
Advertisement
The effort had been hosted by media personality Stephen Clements in recent years. A special trophy was presented at last year’s event in the east Antrim man’s memory.
Advertisement
Last year, the kindhearted resident decided to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support with £2,325 being donated to the worthy cause.
This year, proceeds will support the work of the Northern Ireland Hospice.
Advertisement
The event is sponsored by Breedon and there will be music from Harv and Willie McKee with special guests.
For more information, check out the Standard- Nortel Social Club Facebook page.