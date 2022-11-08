The eagerly anticipated event was held recently in their Thomas Street Methodist Church Hall clubrooms.

Following a delicious meal, served by the ladies of the Thomas Street Methodist Church catering team, a snooker competition took place.

This was a special event for members who competed for the Amos Jeffers Perpetual Trophy.

A spokesperson for the Association said: “The annual Remembrance Sunday Bible Class takes place on November 13 at 3.00pm in Thomas Street Methodist Church (Upper Room).

“The Speaker is Mr. David Best (Lay Leader Methodist Church, North - West District). All are welcome, including ladies.”