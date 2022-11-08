Annual ‘Stew Night’ held for the first time in three years by First Portadown Boys’ Brigade Old Boys Association.
With the Covid-19 restrictions finally lifted, the fabulous Annual ‘Stew Night’ was held for the first time in three years by the First Portadown Boys’ Brigade Old Boys Association.
The eagerly anticipated event was held recently in their Thomas Street Methodist Church Hall clubrooms.
Following a delicious meal, served by the ladies of the Thomas Street Methodist Church catering team, a snooker competition took place.
This was a special event for members who competed for the Amos Jeffers Perpetual Trophy.
The winner was Jeff McCann (left), who is pictured receiving the trophy from Steven Wright (Old Boys' Chairman).
A spokesperson for the Association said: “The annual Remembrance Sunday Bible Class takes place on November 13 at 3.00pm in Thomas Street Methodist Church (Upper Room).
“The Speaker is Mr. David Best (Lay Leader Methodist Church, North - West District). All are welcome, including ladies.”
The Association was formed on 26th February 1939 in the Guild Room of Thomas Street Methodist Church Lecture Hall, in Portadown.