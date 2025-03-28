Another medal for Coleraine's 'Golden Girl' Olympic rower Hannah Scott - this time at Buckingham Palace
Coleraine’s Olympic gold medal rower Hannah Scott has added another medal to her collection.
The former Bann Rowing Club rower was awarded her MBE by the Princess Royal at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace on Thursday, March 27.
Hannah was joined by her team mates Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw and Lauren Henry, who won Gold for Team GB at the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024.
The team was presented with their Olympic medals in Paris by the Princess Royal on that occasion too.