From left Lola Anderson, Coleraine's Hannah Scott, Georgina Brayshaw and Lauren Henry after being made Members of the Order of the British Empire during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, on March 27. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Coleraine’s Olympic gold medal rower Hannah Scott has added another medal to her collection.

The former Bann Rowing Club rower was awarded her MBE by the Princess Royal at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace on Thursday, March 27.

Hannah was joined by her team mates Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw and Lauren Henry, who won Gold for Team GB at the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024.

The team was presented with their Olympic medals in Paris by the Princess Royal on that occasion too.